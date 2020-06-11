Netflix Added 2 New TV Shows Today

June has certainly been a bit of a slow month for new Netflix content. At least, when compared to what April and May brought us. And though the streaming giant continues to pump out fresh movies and TV shows on an almost daily basis, there hasn’t been much in the way of noteworthy or buzzy titles lately.

Unfortunately, that trend continues today, as we’ve only got 2 new TV series to sink our teeth into. Though one of them does, admittedly, deserve some attention, as it’s the second season of FX’s excellent Pose. The other, meanwhile, is a new show called Whispers, and you can check out a quick description of each one down below.

Pose (Season 2) – FX’s spectacular LGBTQ series “looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.”

Whispers (Season 1) – Drama about an affluent family looking into the truth as dark secrets come out against them.

So, that’s it. No new movies, no new buzzy titles, just those two aforementioned series. Although, like we mentioned above, Pose might be worth a watch if you’re looking for a high quality drama. It does come from TV mastermind Ryan Murphy, after all, who also brought us Glee and American Horror Story, among others.

But if neither of the shows that arrived today interest you, fear not, for tomorrow’s content dump will be a bit more meaty. Among other things, it includes a big new Netflix original movie in the form of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods while we’ll also be getting a ton of new TV content like season 4 of F is For Family and season 2 of Dating Around.

But tell us, what have you been streaming lately? As always, feel free to drop a comment down below and stay tuned for more updates on what’s coming down the pipeline for Netflix over the next few weeks.