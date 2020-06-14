One Piece Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Show Hitting Netflix

Yesterday, Netflix added the first hundred and thirty episode of the anime One Piece to its library, and fans couldn’t be happier. One of the most popular media franchises in the entire world, the show is hard to come by if you live in America or Europe. In the past, most western fans of the series have relied on sketchy websites for access. Now, however, they’re thanking the streamer for making their lives a little easier.

ONE PIECE IS ON NETFLIX!!! GET DIS SHIT TRENDING ONG GETCHO HOMIES HOOKED! FIRST FOUR SEASONS!!! pic.twitter.com/6PjKxrl5N5 — 🦩Delta🦩 (@YonkoDelta) June 12, 2020

☠FIRST COUPLE ARCS OF ONE PIECE ARE ON NETFLIX THIS IS NOT A DRILL☠ Early One Piece is super special and itll probably never be this humble again so if u watch any of it let it be the beginning!!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/lYPxcF8ttK — cor @ #BLM!!! (@heyitscorinth) June 12, 2020

Time to binge some One Piece! pic.twitter.com/5cDuRdtBbQ — Kumi (@D_Kumii) June 12, 2020

One Piece is finally on Netflix. The first four seasons are up!!! pic.twitter.com/tnhdUzXymc — SS2 Chef Madara Vongola 👨🏽‍🍳 (@JRPrince8) June 12, 2020

One Piece is on netflix so here is one of the best scenes in television history for those of you on the fence about starting it. pic.twitter.com/saYCqOUlpc — TwoPiecePodcast (@thetwopiecepod) June 12, 2020

Happy One Piece on Netflix day! My friends, please watch it. I know it's long, but oh man it's just highlight after highlight you will not regret it. — Jill @ 💗💛💙 (@PiratessUnluck) June 12, 2020

I better see a lot of you bitches binge watching #OnePiece tomorrow on Netflix or there will be hell to pay – up to and including me tweeting gifs at you. pic.twitter.com/zcSHZbDWl6 — Allen Ortega 4 Hire (@kenjisalk) June 12, 2020

One Piece is on Netflix. We repeat,

O🏴‍☠️N🏴‍☠️E🏴‍☠️ P🏴‍☠️I🏴‍☠️E🏴‍☠️C🏴‍☠️E

is now streaming on #NETFLIX!!! Begin your journey, starting with the East Blue & Alabasta saga (ep. 1-130)! Available in the US, Canada, Australia, and NZ. #OnePiece #OnePieceNetflix #Anime #Streaming @NXOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Aky6eYZH96 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) June 12, 2020

For those of you who are not familiar with the source material, One Piece tells the story of Luffy, a fearless but somewhat dimwitted young man who has but one goal in life: to become the strongest and most fearsome pirate that ever lived. That’s easier said than done, though, not only because Luffy’s world counts lots of pirates, but also because most of these pirates are pretty powerful.

Anyone who has watched Dragon Ball Z knows that supernatural abilities are a staple of Japanese battle manga, and One Piece is no exception. As far as this story is concerned, powers come in the form of Devil Fruits, edible artifacts which give their consumers specific qualities. Luffy ate a fruit which gave him the power of rubber. His brother, Ace, a fruit that gave him the power of fire. You get the idea.

One Piece is but one of many Japanese shows that can be watched on Netflix. Should you get through the aforementioned one hundred and thirty episodes and find yourself hungry for more, you may want to check out other battle anime like Kill La Kill or Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

But if you’re in the mood for something a bit more cultured, the nail-biting crime drama Death Note might be more your thing.