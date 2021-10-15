Netflix Adds Fan Requested Profile Icons Inspired By One Of Its Hit Shows

Netflix is the streaming giant that recently brought us the joys of watching people compete in a series of life-or-death children’s games in the form of its mega-hit series Squid Game.

And while kudos are indeed in order for scratching an itch we frankly didn’t know we had, even more praise can be leveled at the company when they actually bring us something for which we’ve been asking them for explicitly.

Such is the case with Netflix’s announcement today that they have added Squid Game Profile Icons on the streaming platform. Take a look at the announcement below:

Squid Game Profile Icons are now on Netflix and I'm immediately changing to Sae-byeok! pic.twitter.com/rhNQxPA5vx — Netflix (@netflix) October 14, 2021

For those not in the know, Squid Game is the hit series where cash-strapped people are recruited by a shadowy organization for a macabre contest. The winner of a series of children’s games gets a life-changing sum, while those who lose in the games also lose their lives.

The series has generated a flood of memes on social media that has not let up yet. In fact, you can peruse a list we curated of some of our favorite memes right here.

The show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has endured something of a Cinderella tale himself just to get it made. Originally written back in 2009, Hwang had to shop the script around for a decade before it was finally picked up by Netflix. At one point, he was so down and out that he had to stop writing and sell his $675 laptop.

Will you be changing your Netflix profile to a character from Squid Game?