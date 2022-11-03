Recently, Netflix renewed The Sandman after making fans sweat slightly upon the conclusion of its initial run of episodes. It just may be the service’s next hit, and, now, those who watch can become the characters, at least, in the form of their profile pictures.

You dared to Dream (and, y'know, kept asking me when and whether they were going to show up). And it's happening! The Sandman profile icons are coming to Netflix! Let joy be unconfined! (I'm going to be Goldie. No, Matthew. No, Goldie.) pic.twitter.com/wZDTsFKvFc — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 3, 2022

Franchise creator Neil Gaiman revealed the news yesterday in a tweet which shows off various characters in the adaptation of his acclaimed comic. Users of Netflix can display the titular character, a raven with an Oswalt voice, Lucifer, and even Johanna Constantine. Gaiman jokes about not being able to decide who he wants to be, and fans say they are having a ball with it all.

that sound you hear is me SCREAMING i’m so happy 😭❤️ — Hobert Gadling’s Bestie 🤎🧡💛 (@punk_peanut) November 3, 2022

For another, the offerings up top are not complete. In order for them to be satisfied, they say a certain villain from the piece needs to be included, and even posted a shot of the actor from the show with a devious grin in order to hammer home their point about him.

Though the bulk of the sentiment is positive and remains so as of this story’s filing, for one, the pictures are not what they want on their profile on the service. In their view, only the artificial shots make sense and it feels off to utilize the image of another person.

Yeah I still prefer using the face of an artificial creation over a fictional character with the face of a real person.



I have my own face, I don't need to steal some other person's. — VertigoFox (@OtteryMenace) November 3, 2022

The second season of The Sandman does not have a release date at this time. The first season features 11 episodes, is now available to stream on Netflix and is critically acclaimed. On Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts an 87 percent positive critics rating.