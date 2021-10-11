Netflix and Walmart Team Up To Launch Netflix Hub

Netflix and Walmart have partnered to bring us Netflix Hub, the streaming service’s first digital storefront associated with a national retailer, promising “the largest dedicated online shopping destination for Netflix merchandise in the U.S.”

Netflix Hub debuted with items fans of the streaming service will be familiar with, such as CoComelon, Stranger Things, Ada Twist and The Witcher. In addition, many more tie-in products are reportedly on the way, specifically merch based on the popular Squid Game show.

Netflix Hub will also reportedly “feature innovative shopping experiences,” such as a voting system that will empower fans to choose items they would like to see from exclusive Netflix titles. The website can be accessed right here, which you can return to later on to see what new products arrive on the platform in the future.

Some of the items you can get right now include an Ada Twist on-the-go lab, a CoComelon plush bedtime JJ Doll, a Nailed It! baking kit, a Stranger Things Bluetooth cassette player and a The Witcher Funko Pop! vinyl figure featuring Geralt and his trusty steed, Roach. There’s also an official Waffles + Mochi cookbook available for those late-night cravings.

Squid Game T-shirts are also reportedly on their way, though if you’re really dying to get a hold of those right away, you can also purchase some Squid Game apparel from Netflix’s Shopify-powered online store.

Be sure to check back with us frequently for all your latest Netflix news, be it apparel, upcoming releases or reviews.