Netflix announces launch date for ‘Space Force’ season two

Netflix has officially announced when fans can expect the next season of Space Force to launch on streaming. Way, way back in May 2020, the debut run of the much-anticipated reunion project for The Office EP Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell came our way. A space-age spin on the workplace sitcom Space Force opened to mixed reviews, but Netflix ultimately announced its renewal in November of that year.

Things had gone quiet on that front ever since, but now it’s been confirmed that the comedy-drama is about to return to Netflix, and users don’t have to wait very long for it. Space Force season two arrives on the platform in just a few weeks’ time on February 18th. The news came along with a new poster, showcasing Carell, alongside the show’s incredible ensemble cast, which includes John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Lang, Don Lee, and Lisa Kudrow.

“Not even gravity can keep them down,” reads the tagline for the poster, which you can catch below, via Rotten Tomatoes:

#SpaceForce will officially return for Season 2 on February 18. pic.twitter.com/FrPiDhOpbV — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 3, 2022

Space Force centers on General Mark Naird (Carell) and his colleagues as they are tasked with heading up the United States Space Force and working towards getting “boots on the moon” by 2024, as per the President’s orders. Just as Donald Trump’s presidency inspired the first season, season two will reflect the real-life changes in the White House that’ve happened since the first run. This time around, Naird and company will face a new administration that is more hostile towards the Space Force.

While many praised its uber-talented cast and production, season one faced criticism for its unfocused sense of humor and uneven tone. It’s common for comedies to need a couple of years to really hit their stride, though — The Office being one of them — so here’s hoping season two offers a significant improvement on what came before when Space Force returns to Netflix next month.