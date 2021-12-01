Netflix announces ‘Money Heist’ spinoff ‘Berlin’

Having started out life as a Spanish network TV series, nobody could have predicted where Money Heist would eventually find itself. After the early seasons were picked up for distribution by Netflix, the show became an international phenomenon and one of the streaming service’s most popular episodic offerings ever.

Seasons 4 and 5 have upped both the ante and budget significantly, delivering a pulse-pounding and action-packed adventure that hasn’t really been concerned with the heisting of any money for a while now. This Friday brings the last set of episodes to the platform, but it’s far from the end of the road.

Even though the Professor and the rest of the gang will be bidding farewell to audiences in just a couple of days, Netflix announced during a Q&A with the cast at a special Money Heist event in Madrid that Pedro Alonso’s Andrés de Fonollosa, better known as Berlin, is getting his own spinoff.

Berlin was integral to the planning and execution of the first heist on the Royal Mint of Spain, and he was also heavily-yet-posthumously involved in the second assault on the Bank of Spain, where he ended up sacrificing himself to save the team knowing his days were already numbered due to a degenerative disease. Alonso has remained part of the ensemble through flashbacks, though, so it would be safe to say his Money Heist spinoff will be a prequel of sorts.