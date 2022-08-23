Netflix announces a Nick Kroll standup special along with season 6 of ‘Big Mouth’

Netflix made two big Kroll-based announcements on Tuesday, revealing an upcoming Nick Kroll standup special, as well as season six of the critically-acclaimed adult animated comedy Big Mouth.

The standup special, Kroll’s debut for Netflix, is called Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy, which was filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC and will premiere on Sept. 27. In the set, which is described as being “hilarious with an emotional undercurrent,” Kroll will apparently delve into his vulnerable side, discussing “getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, and the trick to farting without making any noise.”

Because obviously, you have to have a healthy balance of farts to even out the emotional stuff.

And speaking of toiler humor, season six of Big Mouth, which Kroll created with childhood best friend Andrew Goldberg and is based on their own experience with adolescence, will arrive the following month on Oct. 28. According to a press release, the sixth season will focus “on the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can’t always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are.”

Last month, Netflix locked down a three-year deal with Brutus Pink, Kroll’s animation production company that he runs with Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, to continue producing content through 2026. In addition to Big Mouth, the company also produces the raunchy comedy’s spin-off Human Resources, which follows the lives and workplace goings-on of the Hormone Monsters depicted in the original series.

In a teaser for season six, it appears that storylines from Human Resources will blur over into the Big Mouth universe — as Murray (Kroll) is now apparently pregnant with Connie’s (Maya Rudolph) baby. We’re sure it all makes sense somehow.