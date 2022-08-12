Netflix announces season 4 of ‘Love, Death + Robots’

Netflix users are used to incredible shows unexpectedly biting the dust, though thankfully, Love, Death + Robots is coming back for more. After May’s critically acclaimed third season landing, fans were demanding more bizarre and bloody future shocks. Now that wait is over, as Netflix has just confirmed that volume four is happening:

Love, Death + Robots Volume IV is a GO! ❤️ ☠️ 🤖 pic.twitter.com/ciDBiZtp7Y — Netflix (@netflix) August 12, 2022

This isn’t much of a surprise: the third season is currently sitting at a pristine 100% on the Tomatometer (and an 84% audience score). Critics agree it was the most consistently excellent season to date and praised the sheer craftsmanship on display from the various animation studios who contributed to it.

”Jibaro’ from Spain’s Pinkman.TV studio was particularly well-received, with many audiences considering the animation practically photorealistic. The third season was also notable for the show’s first sequel episode in ‘Three Robots: Exit Strategies,’ following up season one’s warmly remembered ”Three Robots,’ so perhaps some of the more popular shorts from earlier seasons could also get follow-ups. ‘Jibaro’ left our jaws hanging, so we’re hoping Pinkman.TV gets called back for more.

Right now, that’s about all we know, though with season two premiering in May 2021 and season three in May 2022, it seems likely that this fresh batch of Love, Death + Robots will arrive in May 2023.

Let’s hope we learn which studios have gotten the call to contribute soon, though we have no doubt whatsoever that Volume Four will once again send chills up our spines.

More on Love, Death + Robots season three as we hear it.