Netflix Announces Star-Studded Cast For Guillermo Del Toro Anthology Series

Over the years, Guillermo del Toro has gained something of a reputation for signing on to as many projects as humanly possible, only for the majority of them to either fall by the wayside or be brought to life without his direct involvement. He might be a two-time Academy Award winner and one of the best in the business, but even del Toro can’t turn all of his dreams into a reality.

We’re talking about his version of The Hobbit trilogy, At the Mountains of Madness, Hellboy III, Halo, Justice League Dark, Frankenstein, Fantastic Voyage and more. However, the filmmaker did sign an exclusive multi-year development deal with Netflix, a platform that thrives on delivering as much content as possible, so maybe the level of his output is about to increase exponentially.

As well as his animated Tales of Arcadia franchise and stop-motion spin on Pinocchio, del Toro has been working on an anthology series for the streamer. Not only has it been renamed from Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight to Cabinet of Curiosities, but the lineup on either side of the camera has been announced, and it’s stacked.

As per Netflix, the eight-episode show will “challenge our traditional notions of horror” via standalone stories exploring every corner of the genre. Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Crispin Glover, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché and Peter Weller are just some names confirmed to play roles across Cabinet of Curiosities.

On the directorial side, del Toro will helm a pair of episodes himself in addition to installments from Jennifer Kent, Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro and more, so this is one definitely worth keeping an eye on.