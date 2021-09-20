Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.

The nine-episode first season focused on Lior Raz’s happily married Segev Azulai, who finds his life torn apart after his wife is killed in an unexplained hit and run. Searching for answers, he discovers that his spouse’s killers have fled to the United States. Teaming up with one of his old flames, Segev uncovers secrets and truths that paint the love of his life in an entirely different light.

The worst news for fans of Hit & Run is that the last installment ended on a massive cliffhanger, one that’s never going to be paid off. Reviews were solid if unspectacular, and it was never much of a fixture of the Top 10 most-watched list, which is almost sure to be a factor Netflix took into consideration.

Not only that, but it took three years to shoot nine episodes of Hit & Run, which saw production costs skyrocket. Showrunners Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin planned for the series to run for at least two or three seasons, but it’s turned out to be the streamer’s latest one-and-done effort. Not everything gets to be a hit, and once the four-week numbers roll in, performing below expectations can often be a death sentence regardless of what critics or audiences think.