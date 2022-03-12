Netflix cancels fan-favorite series after 2 seasons

Nostalgia may drive the return of a lot of things from the 1990s but it is not always enough to fill a long run in 2022 and the cancelation of Netflix’s adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club books written by Ann M. Martin proves this notion.

On Friday Deadline Hollywood reported the series would not be seeing a third season of its comedy-drama adventures after failing to find an audience. The second season did not crack into Nielsen’s top 10 for streaming when it premiered in October and only appeared for one week in Netflix’s top 10 list in the ninth spot. Show creator Rachel Shukert was dismayed by the news but told Deadline Hollywood she was proud of what the cast and crew were able to make.

“I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old. For two amazing seasons I actually got to be. It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years.”

Walden Media representative Frank Smith also said they will be looking for further opportunities to showcase this world and there has certainly been interest in it since its inception. A film based on the series was released in 1996 and an earlier television series adaptation did air on HBO and Nickelodeon in 1990 before later being released on video.