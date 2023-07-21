Netflix cancels its 21st original series of the year, but it’s okay because it was terrible

Barely a week goes by without Netflix deciding that one of its original shows isn’t worth the hassle, and today the axe has come down for the 21st time this year, with British mockumentary Hard Cell the latest to be cast onto the scrapheap.

Basically The Office except set in a prison and not funny in the slightest, writer and creator Catherine Tate plays half a dozen roles in the six-episode exclusive that initially premiered in April of last year, where it was promptly torn to shreds by critics to the tune of a 20 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, and completely shunned by subscribers.

Image via Netflix

Is anyone going to be left so devastated by the demise of Hard Cell they’re going to launch a grassroots campaign or start a petition elsewhere? Hopefully not, because then serious questions would need to be asked about whether that person has any televised taste buds, because the series was terrible.

The streaming service didn’t even tell Tate that her project had been scrapped, either, with the comedian and actress revealing to the BBC that she wasn’t even kept in the loop in regards to a renewal or cancellation, although the facts are very much out in the open for everyone to see.

Gone and almost entirely forgotten about long ago, Hard Cell is one of those shows that was never destined to make a splash among viewers, which only leads you to wonder why Netflix gives the green light to so many in-house originals for the sole purpose of canning them, especially when we’ve seen it happen 20 times already and we haven’t even reached the end of July.