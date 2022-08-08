Netflix cancels ‘Q-Force’ after one season

With an abysmal reveal, Netflix’s imminent abandoning of a chunk of its animated content, and ultimately a final product that many deemed a misfire, Q-Force‘s days always seemed to be numbered. Now, the slow ripping of the band-aid has finally concluded, as Netflix officially announced today that Q-Force‘s first season will also be its last.

The show followed protagonist Steve Maryweather, a gay secret agent who fell in the ranks of his agency when he came out as gay in his academy graduation speech. Ten years on, he and his ragtag group of queer agents find themselves in the middle of a globe-trotting conspiracy, and ultimately become the world’s only hope in stopping it.

The series was announced in June 2021, and the first trailer received staggering amounts of backlash for the poor taste it seemed to utilize, with exhausting stereotypes abound. Thankfully, the second trailer and eventual release of the show didn’t even share a fraction of the tone-deafness present in the first trailer. Sadly, the series fell short in its plotting, characterization, and ability to make its jokes land more than just half the time; marred by all of these shortcomings, Netflix just couldn’t quite justify bringing it back.

Matt Rogers, who voices the character Twink on the show, spoke on the show’s cancelation on the podcast Attitudes!, sad to see it go but thankful for the show’s small-but-mighty fanbase.

“The people that loved it really loved it, and the good news is that it will always be on Netflix. It did not get a second season, but it is out there and it exists.”

Q-Force is available to stream on Netflix.