Netflix’s Squid Game may have unexpectedly become the streaming giant’s biggest series launch of all time, reaching 142 million homes worldwide and reportedly expected to rake in $900 million for the company, but that doesn’t mean a second season of the show has gotten the official green light⏤at least not yet.

This bit of news may come as a surprise to fans of the show, as a follow-up season was seemingly previously confirmed by its creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The point of clarification comes to us from Vulture, who pointed out in a recent piece about Hwang that the misreporting about a confirmed season two likely came from a slight mistranslation from a recent interview in which the actual interview had Hawng saying that he only “thinks” season two is coming (via ScreenRant).

The Vulture piece went on to confirm with Netflix that the streaming company has not yet fully confirmed a Squid Game season two, but that they are in ongoing discussions about it.

Hwang went on to state some of his ideas for season two in the piece and also expressed the pressure he’s been under to follow up the massively successful first season with an equally explosive second.

“I have somewhat of a framework for the next season. But I also have to admit that I feel increasingly more pressure about season two as the series has gotten so much more love and attention than I could have expected. I also have a film I’ve been planning to shoot after Squid Game, and I haven’t made up my mind about which one I should do first.”

The South Korean show centers around people on the brink of financial ruin who are recruited by a mysterious organization to take part in a macabre competition. The 456 contestants have a chance to win a life-changing sum of $38 million, but they must successfully complete a series of children’s games first. The catch? If you lose any of the games, you die.

You can watch all nine episodes of the first season of Squid Game on Netflix now.