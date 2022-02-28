Netflix confirms ‘Outer Banks’ season 3 is now shooting



Fans of the popular mystery teen drama series Outer Banks are one step closer to the third season. The Netflix series, which follows the opposing Kooks and Pogues, received a favorable response from critics and proved a huge success with watchers, raking in over two billion minutes watched for its 20 episodes so far.

Earlier today, the streaming service sent out a tweet confirming that season three has begun shooting. The tweet wrote, “Time to get in a pogue state of mind… Outer Banks Season 3 is officially in production.”



Twins Josh and Jonas Pate created the show, set in the Outer Banks region of North Carolina, with Shannon Burke. It was renewed for a third season on Dec. 7, 2021.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten, Jonathan Daviss, and Austin North make up the main cast of the series, while Jesse C. Boyd and Elizabeth Mitchell joined the cast in the second season in recurring roles.

The series won the People’s Choice Award for The Bingeworthy Show of 2020 and has been a hit since its debut in April, 2020. Season two ended with characters Ward and Rafe, portrayed by Esten and Starkey, making away with gold and the Cross. The numerous twists leave a lot left to explore in the upcoming season.

So far, it seems like the entire cast of Outer Banks is set to return for the third season, except probably Jesse C. Boyd, whose character, Renfield, was killed by Limbrey. There is no news yet on when the upcoming season will air.