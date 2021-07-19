Netflix Datamine Hints At Ghost Of Tsushima And More PlayStation Projects

New leaks suggest Netflix could have ambitions of branching out into the world of gaming. The streaming platform, which already has deep ties to the industry thanks to shows based on the likes of Castlevania, Resident Evil and Monster Hunter, is rumored to be gearing up to announce a new service not dissimilar to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, i.e., a subscription-based offshoot code-named ‘N Game’.

While nothing official pertaining to such a venture has been revealed thus far, further evidence suggesting exactly that is on the cards has recently surfaced thanks to a further investigation carried out by data miners. Sharing their findings over on Twitter, Steve Moser details several images discovered in the app’s backend, including those depicting PlayStation hardware and Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima.

Naturally, this has led many to conclude that Netflix has entered into some form of partnership with Sony to deliver an alternative to Game Pass which could also potentially see the former gain access to the latter’s library of big-name franchises for future live-action or animated spinoffs.

All conjecture at this point, of course, though it’s worth noting that Sony has already licensed out two major intellectual properties. Director Ruben Fleisher’s Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is scheduled to open in theaters next year, while HBO’s The Last of Us series, yet to receive an air date, will star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as central characters Joel and Ellie respectively.

As for Netflix‘s supposed role to play in the lucrative gaming market, we’ll assuredly learn more in the weeks and months ahead, but until then, let us know what you make of these developments in the usual place below!