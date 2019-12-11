Netflix Working On New Docuseries About America’s Scariest Locations

Netflix is to add to its stable of informative content with a series looking at the most haunted locations in America.

Currently without a title, the series is described as “a gritty and meticulous study of some of America’s most notorious haunted locations,” promising episodes that won’t shy away from the grisly details of the tales featured, and that lovers of the dark and macabre will have plenty to keep them engaged.

The US is awash with buildings and areas that have bloody and gruesome histories, meaning the show will have little trouble in finding inspiration. Possibilities of focus points include 112 Ocean Avenue, Amityville, New York (the location for the events that inspired The Amityville Horror) and the Winchester Mystery House, a labyrinthine mansion constructed with a deliberately confusing layout designed to trap spirits.

New Photos Show Off The Haunted Real-Life House From The Conjuring 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Directorial duties have fallen to Joe Berlinger, a filmmaker who made his name, along with Bruce Sinofsky, with the Paradise Lost trilogy of documentaries about the case of the West Memphis Three. This documented the trial of a trio of teenage nonconformists who were accused of the savage murder of three young boys in West Memphis, Arkansas in 1993, and wrongfully convicted based on conservative bias, spurious evidence and a coerced confession.

Berlinger has also been involved in creating other tales of real world horror for the streaming giant, in the documentary Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and the dramatized film of the murderer’s crimes, the Zac Efron-starring Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which dealt with its own instances of paranormal visitation, and also ranks high among titles that prove a challenge for people to get exactly right.

A release date is yet to be set for the series, but with the talent behind the camera and it being produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, it likely means it will be one to watch out for.