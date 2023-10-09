Netflix drops a tantalizing new tease for the return of a guilty pleasure favorite that’s already been rewarded with a record-breaking renewal

There’s absolutely no harm – or shame – in enjoying a TV series that’s an unabashed guilty pleasure, something that’s worked out for intentionally far-fetched and oftentimes trashy Spanish-language teen drama Elite ever since it first premiered on Netflix back in October of 2018.

In fact, after being handed yet another renewal before its seventh season arrives on Oct. 20, it’s been pre-anointed as the longest-running episodic original in the streaming service’s history. Grace and Frankie and Orange is the New Black are currently matching it in terms of seasons – and have far exceeded Elite in terms of episode count – but no live-action Netflix show has ever enjoyed an eighth run on screens.

Of course, subscribers will need to get the impending set of installments out of the way first, and the marketing is giving off the distinct impression that the addition of singer, songwriter, dancer, television host, actress, and all-round Brazilian superstar Anitta is a big deal, with the multi-talented performer getting her very own teaser trailer.

Placing her at the forefront of a shower scene that’s quite literally steaming things up is about as subtle as a sledgehammer, but that’s Elite to a tee. Once again, there’s going to be plenty of drama and fireworks that audiences across the world are going to eat up, but that doesn’t mean anybody could have predicted that we’d be talking about a project that’s been guaranteed to blaze a trail as the first-ever Netflix show to get eight seasons, and it might not even have any intention of stopping there.