Netflix drops a trailer for the episodic remake of a 25 year-old crime thriller destined to tickle the immature crowd

Everyone knows that the internet is a hotbed of immaturity, so no matter how far away the content may be from anything designed to generate laughs, there’s inevitably going to be more than a few tittering social media users out there already preparing their jokes for the upcoming release of Netflix’s 6IXTYNIN9.

Grammatical lunacy aside, we shouldn’t have to point out what the easy joke is going to be, and if the episodic remake can live up to the reputation of its feature-length 1999 inspiration, then you can bet your house on countless one-word reviews simply describing it as “nice.”

Image via Netflix

However, the trailer looks anything but, with the Thai-language do-over promising a deep and dangerous dive into criminality, with the story following a woman fired from a large financial corporation returning home with no money. Things take a suspicious turn when a box with a small fortune in cash turns up at her front door, but deciding to keep it may not have been the best course of action.

The original (also known as Ruang Talok 69) was a blackly comedic crime caper that proved to be a sizeable hit on home shores, and with the episodic crime thriller always one of Netflix’s most reliably consistent forms of storytelling in terms of nothing but viewership figures, you’d expect the remake to follow in its predecessor’s footsteps.

A potentially unfortunate downside is that we’ve all got filthy minds and instantly let them wander to the same place, but 6IXTYNIN9 will be hoping that it doesn’t become a factor when it premieres on the platform on September 6.