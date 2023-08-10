Netflix drops first images and release date for a horror maestro’s final tale of terror before jumping ship to a rival streaming service

One filmmaker doesn’t make a streaming service, but you can guarantee those with a soft spot for horror are going feel the loss of Mike Flanagan‘s contribution to Netflix’s scary slate, with The Fall of the House of Usher marking his final project for the platform before jumping ship to Prime Video.

On the plus side, Flanagan is finally developing his long-held passion project The Dark Tower to wash away the stink of the botched feature-length dud from several years back, but subscribers are going to miss the in-house exclusive efforts of the mastermind behind Before I Wake, Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club.

At least we know when we’ll be bidding farewell to Flanagan and his regular troupe of actors, many of whom make appearances in the Edgar Allan Poe adaptation, with Netflix unveiling the first images from The Fall of the House of Usher, along with an Oct. 12 release date.

Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Henry Thomas, Kyliegh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet are just some of the Flanagan vets to be involved, along with his wife and regular collaborator Kate Siegel, with Mark Hamill one of the exciting new additions to the crew.

All good things must come to an end eventually, but based on Flanagan’s track record, we can expect The Fall of the House of Usher to send him off to Prime Video in style.