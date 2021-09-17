Netflix’s British comedy series Sex Education dropped its third season early this morning—or late last night, depending on when you go to bed—and fans are already gushing about the new episodes.

The racey dramedy, which first aired back in 2019, has been praised for its realistic and thoughtful portrayal of high school romance and sex, quickly collecting a loyal fan base as a result. Audiences have been waiting more than 20 months for new episodes to drop, which no doubt led to countless numbers skipping sleep last night to binge 8 fresh episodes.

Numerous viewers have yet to even realize that Sex Education season 3 is already up, but that isn’t stopping the show’s most loyal fans from taking to social media to praise the show, share their takeaways, and generally hype up the playfully awkward new season.

A number of fans couldn’t get past just how good the show remains, even after more than a year of absence. They rained praises on the new season, noting, in particular, how “realistic” and “funny” its first episodes are, along with the surprisingly “sad” moments scattered throughout.

Apparently, the show starts off strong.

Okay Sex Education Season 3 is already amazing — Sophie || 소피 (@Whovian_Girl17) September 17, 2021

FINALLY season 3 of Sex Education, watched only 2 episodes I’ve already cried and I strong feelings against the new headmistress, like strong hate. — Chievans* ~ MyStonyFeelingsss (@mystonyfeelings) September 17, 2021

I am still halfway through the first episode of #SexEducation Season 3 and it is already cracking me up. — Joshua Joy Sabejon (@joshuajoysabej) September 17, 2021

A few viewers have very complicated feelings about the new season’s release.

So excited to watch sex education season 3 that I’m not even watching yet because I don’t want to feel like I was too fast? — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) September 17, 2021

Season 3 episode 1 of sex education and I have just been scarred lmao 😭 — go see a therapist (@zaaaraaaii) September 17, 2021

People are using the drop of the new season as an excuse to publicly ship their favorite couples, which has turned into a bit of an Edward vs Jacob situation on Twitter.

[SEX EDUCATION SEASON 3 SPOILER]



THE BUZZ OF MAEVE AND OTIS'S FIRST KISS pic.twitter.com/u7qlA8Lbzl — SEX EDUCATION SPOILERS!!! GIFS ECT (@barchiebaby) September 17, 2021

OTIS AND RUBY…….OTIS AND RUBY……SEASON 3 IS GONNA BE BETTER JUST BECAUSE OF THIS COUPLE#sexeducation pic.twitter.com/5qKzRzeWm5 — caro🌼 (@neverpakii) September 16, 2021

Fans that have yet to enjoy the new episodes are hyping themselves up for a viewing, while also sharing their anxiety over spoilers from the night owls who already binged every episode.

Sex Education Season 3 premieres today! My excited heart cannot wait! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JvDHmGJkeC — Miss Mela Habijan (@missmelahabijan) September 17, 2021

season 3 of Sex Education drops tomorrow wow what a moment 😭 pic.twitter.com/a3wYA84fMv — Oti (@Oti______) September 16, 2021

sex education season 3 is out. I'm staying off this app till I'm done — kimberly (@fivesosphangirl) September 17, 2021

Not everyone loved the ending, but it certainly drummed up hype for season 4.

@netflix & @sexeducation can’t be serious that’s how you end season 3!!! There better be a renewal for a season 4!! — Megan 🇦🇺 (@Megs9113) September 17, 2021

I finished season 3 of #SexEducation and I am legit annoyed how it ended. I get that they have to do cliffhanger at the end of season but we waited for Maeve x Otis since season 1? At least give us after their kiss more scenes of them together and then split them up? — Alice | Maeve x Otis spoilers (@jjnkiara) September 17, 2021

If you’re looking forward to binging Sex Education over the upcoming weekend, but can’t quite remember the events of last season, don’t worry. Netflix was kind enough to release a recap from two of the show’s stars, which covers all the important events.

Sex Education Season 3 premieres in 12 hours!



Here's a recap of Season 2 pic.twitter.com/Ay1xCDx8wX — Netflix (@netflix) September 16, 2021

Sex Education season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.