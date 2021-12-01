Netflix Geeked reveals 2022 content lineup

Fans of Netflix know that the platform is host to some of the best in the entertainment realm. There are shows and films for fans of all ages and realms to enjoy. From cartoon content to reality TV and supernatural movies — you can’t log into Netflix and not find something that catches your eye.

Earlier this year, Netflix hosted its first streaming event, TUDUM — where many upcoming films and shows were highlighted. TUDUM shared insight, behind-the-scenes looks, and interviews with some of Netflix’s brightest.

Another place to find more information about Netflix shows and films is via a pretty awesome Twitter account that you can check out anytime.

So what exactly is Netflix Geeked?

Netflix geeked is a Twitter account that shares some of the best “geeky” content from the streaming platform. From series’ like The Witcher and Alice in Borderland to Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy — they discuss the best of the best that has us all obsessed.

Basically, it’s THE account to follow for anyone in just about any fandom related to Netflix content. They also hosted Netflix’s Geeked Week in June 2021, and it was an absolute hit with fans. Much like TUDUM, it shared a lot of behind-the-scenes content and interviews alongside celebrity games and even script reads.

Today, Netflix Geeked shared a list with “so much to be Geeked about” in 2022.

After the initial Tweet sharing the image, Netflix Geeked shared a series of Tweets with more information about the highlighted shows and films.

The first two series up for discussion are Alice In Borderland S2, and All Of Us Are Dead.

Alice In Borderland S2 is described by Netflix as:

“The epic live-action adaptation of the hit manga by Haro Aso – where young people are forced to take on games in order to survive in the mysterious world of the Borderland- is coming back for a second season!”

All Of Us Are Dead is described by Netflix as:

“All of Us Are Dead is a story about people who are trapped in a high school where a zombie virus is spreading and those who are trying to save them as extreme situations riddled with surprises unfold.”

ALL OF US ARE DEAD

Next is Archive 81 and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, two series that will undoubtedly be big hits. The premise for Archive 81 sounds chilling and like the kind of horror that sticks with you, and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will be a hit for fans of the film, Army of the Dead.

Netflix describes Archive 81 as:

“Archive 81 is a supernatural horror series following archivist Dan Turner as he reconstructs the work of a documentary filmmaker and becomes obsessed with saving her from a fate she met 25 years ago. Take a first look at the series.“

Netflix describes Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas:

“The animated origin story of Scott (@DaveBautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak. @JayOliva1 will be showrunning with he and @ZackSnyder each directing two episodes.”

ARMY OF THE DEAD: LOST VEGAS

Netflix fans will visit the world of misadventures for Cuphead and his brother Mugman in this series that Netflix describes as:

“@CupheadShow follows the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious brother Mugman through their many misadventures across the Inkwell Isles. With animation inspired by the 1930’s Fleischer cartoons, the series expands on the characters and world of Cuphead“

Cyberpunk: Edge-runners is an animated series that follows a kid trying to survive in an out-of-reach world.

“An animated series from @CDPROJEKTRED + @trigger_inc follows a street kid trying to survive in a tech and body mod-obsessed city of the future. With everything to lose, he chooses to become an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.”

CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS

Vampire fans will love Netflix’s upcoming First Kill, a story that follows a hopeful vamp on her way through — well, her first kill.

“Juliette wants to take her place among a powerful vampire family, but she needs to make a kill first. She’s set on Calliope – a vampire hunter from a family of slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”

Netflix describes In From The Cold as a thriller about a former spy turned family woman:

“An American mom is uncovered as a former Russian spy when a killer starts targeting innocent people using the same special abilities she acquired during a KGB experiment. She must stop him or lose the life she’s built. Here’s your first look.”

IN FROM THE COLD – January 28, 2022

Others are anticipating season 3 of Locke & Key, the series that brought us face to face with the Locke family and the realms that exist just beyond the ordinary.

“The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat – the most dangerous one yet – looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys.“

Magic: The Gathering is described by Netflix as:

“An all-new animated event series from @wizards_magic, following the lore of the compelling characters, and fantastic worlds that have entertained and delighted fans for more than 25 years.”

MAGIC: THE GATHERING

Horror aficionados will be thrilled about the new release The Midnight Club for the series’ premise and those working alongside it, including Mike Flanagan. Here’s what Netflix says about the project:

“A new horror series from @flanaganfilm and Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) based on the creative works of bestselling author Christopher Pike.“

Raising Dion is back for season 2, and if you’ve not yet jumped into this series — you’ve got to start now. It’s a can’t-miss show, and season 2 is going to dive deeper into Dion’s powers and what that means for his friends, family, and community.

“Dion hones in on his powers with the support of his mom, Nicole and Tevin, his Biona trainer. With danger still looming they must act, not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

RAISING DION S2 – February 1, 2022.

Resident Evil is coming to Netflix as a live-action scripted series based upon the popular Resident Evil video game.

“A live action, scripted series building on CapCom’s legendary video game franchise starring @lancereddick as Albert Wesker. Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets.”

Netflix describes The Sandman as:

“A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy by @neilhimself (Good Omens, Coraline) that follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

THE SANDMAN

Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy return for new seasons in 2022, and both shows have dedicated fan bases that are anxiously awaiting their return.

Stranger Things 4 will showcase secrets and danger as Netflix describes the upcoming season:

“Top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm? Sounds like Hawkins.”

The Umbrella Academy returns home to 2019, but things aren’t so familiar as reality seems to have shifted in the protagonists’ absence. Netflix gears fans up with the following regarding the upcoming season.

“After putting a stop to the 1960s doomsday, the @UmbrellaAcad returns home to 2019, convinced they have fixed the timeline. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly how they left them. Welcome to the Sparrow Academy.”

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY S3

The final two showcased series’ are Vikings: Valhalla and The Witcher: Blood Origin. Both series’ transport viewers back to an exciting and transformative time.

Vikings: Valhalla is described by Netflix as:

Set 100 years after the original series, Valhalla chronicles the journey of some of history’s most famous Vikings – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Sigurdsson as they fight for survival and glory. Here’s your first look.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is described by Netflix as:

“1200 years before the world of The Witcher: Blood Origin – we visit the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN

Are you looking forward to the geeky goodness coming from Netflix next year? What are you most excited to see? Let’s talk about it.