Netflix heist show ‘Lupin’ interrupted by actual on-set heist

In it a case of art imitating life — or life imitating art — the set of popular Netflix heist show Lupin was victim to an actual heist recently, which forced the production to temporarily shutter.

Variety reports that filming for ‘Part 3’ of the show was filming with its star Omar Sy in the outskirts of Paris when roughly 20 masked people broke into the set. The burglars set off mortar fireworks as a distraction and stole more than $300,000 in equipment.

“There was an incident on Feb. 25 while filming the upcoming season of ‘Lupin.’ Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries,” a Netflix spokesperson said. Filming resumed on Feb. 28.

Less than a week before the Lupin heist, Netflix endured another robbery — this time of props used for The Crown. About $200,000 worth of props for the show were stolen when three vehicles got broken into in a lorry park in Mexborough in Yorkshire, according to Antiques Trade Gazette. Stolen items include a replica Fabergé egg and candelabras made of both silver and gold.

“The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale,” series set director Alison Harvey said.

“However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

As for Lupin‘s star Sy, he appeared on stage at the Cesar Awards just hours after the attack. He was attending a 10-year-anniversary for the hit comedy Intouchables, which saw him pick up a Cesar prize for best actor.

No release date for Lupin Part 3 has been set at this time.