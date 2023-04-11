It is not easy being a new animated Netflix series — even if it includes Daniel Radcliffe and Tina Fey. But even after the streaming titan’s continuous flow of disgraced new shows, Netflix has not given up on adding a new adult animated series to its repertoire, even though many previous attempts have failed.

With a star-studded cast only rivaled by Bojack Horseman, the upcoming sci-fi fantasy show Mulligan will see Radcliffe, Fey, and Chrissy Teigen bringing to life an arsenal of characters attempting to fight off an alien invasion after Earth’s obliteration. As a newfound opportunity to finally get society right, the rag-tag band of survivors is dedicated to the task of restarting life again, while — allegedly — learning from humanity’s past mistakes. The series is created by Robert Carlock (Friends, 30 Rock) and Sam Means (Parks and Recreation).

Here's your first look at Mulligan, a new adult comedy from Robert Carlock and Sam Means.



Starring Nat Faxon, Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey, Sam Richardson, Dana Carvey, Phil LaMarr, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ayo Edebiri, Daniel Radcliffe, and Ronny Chieng. Premieres May 12. pic.twitter.com/T9vr4VTBaP — Netflix (@netflix) April 11, 2023

Mulligan’s premise looks undeniably promising, and with the increasing popularity of adult animated series like Big Mouth, maybe it was only a matter of time before Netflix gave the genre another shot, even though before even being able to reach a conclusion, Inside Job and Tuca & Bertie received the axing treatment despite immense popularity among fans.

This continuous cancellation flow of its original shows — animated and otherwise — has understandably left users with an imminent fear of the future for their favorite series, unless that series is Big Mouth, which continues its reign in the adult animation genre with six seasons and counting. All in all, the future is uncertain, even if your show stars Radcliffe and Fey. Hopefully, Mulligan will be able to persevere and prove its worth to Netflix — however unlikely that may be.

Mulligan will reach Netflix’s library on May 12.