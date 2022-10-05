Netflix new true crime series kills the competition and remains in the number one spot 

People’s love for true crime doesn’t seem to cease as DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story remained on the top spot on the Netflix charts. And to understand how big this show was, not even the total amount of hours viewed by the other titles reached the same amount of hours viewed that Dahmer had.

According to Netflix, DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story sits on number one for the second week in a row since its release back in late September. Nearly 300 million hours were watched globally, compared to the previous week when it was around 196 million. The other shows on the list did not come close to the number of watch hours Dahmer received. The second-ranked show in the Top 10, Dynasty season five had a total of 44 million hours viewed. Following that is season two of Fate: The Winx Saga, which received a total of 26 million viewed hours.

Dahmer made it to the top 10 charts in over 90 countries and was ranked number one in the continents of Oceania, North America, Europe, and Africa. This is huge for a show about a dangerous serial killer active from the 70s to the 90s.

Dahmer is a limited series Netflix show about the serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. The show follows Dahmer’s story from his troubled childhood to his eventual adulthood and arrest. The show stars Evan Peters as the known killer and was created by Ryan Murphy (Glee) and Ian Brennan. It was reported by Hollywood Reporter that the show was criticized by the families of Dahmer’s victims as they were not consulted by Netflix about the show’s production.

All 10 episodes of Dahmer are now available to stream on Netflix.