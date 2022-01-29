These Netflix reality TV shows compete with MTV’s popular lineup

When people think of reality TV shows, they usually think of MTV — countless reality TV shows have been released on that network. Jersey Shore, Teen Mom, and Catfish: The TV Show are just a few MTV reality TV shows to consider. However, it looks like they could be facing some serious competition with Netflix at this point in time. Netflix has been dropping some thoroughly gripping reality TV shows left and right over the last few years. Here are some of the best ones to watch right now.

Selling Sunset

The beautiful real estate agents working at the Oppenheim Group in Selling Sunset have one common goal in mind. They want to close million-dollar deals and they want to look good doing it. Selling Sunset has been a major hit on Netflix so far. Dedicated fans of the show won’t soon forget about the drama that went down between Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn. It looks like there could be plenty more drama to watch out for in upcoming seasons of the show.

Too Hot to Handle

What would happen if you put a bunch of highly attractive young adults on an island together and told him they weren’t allowed to hook up? That is the exact question being asked in Too Hot to Handle. The Netflix original reality TV show focuses on a group of very single, very good-looking people who want to be intimate with each other. Unfortunately, the rules forbid them from even kissing one another. If they do, they lose out on a lot of money. With a large cash prize of $100,000 at stake for the hotties, remaining celibate is the ultimate goal.

Sexy Beasts

Falling in love with someone based on their personality rather than their looks is the premise of Sexy Beasts. The Netflix original reality TV show sets couples up on dates that seem to be highly unconventional. Instead of getting to know each other in their natural states, they are professionally adorned in aggressively heavy makeup that makes them look like different animals… or creatures. For example, one contestant looks like an alien while another looks like a botched scarecrow, and the funniest part of all is watching the contestants flirt with creepy prosthetics on their faces.

Marriage or Mortgage

Marriage or Mortgage is a super lovey-dovey reality show on Netflix that gives couples the chance to decide whether they want to spend a certain amount of funds on their dream wedding day or their dream home. Even though a dream wedding only happens within a short 24-hour period, and a dream home is something a couple is able to live in for the rest of their lives, the ultimate decision is still extremely difficult in every episode.

Bling Empire

If any of you are interested in watching extremely wealthy individuals live idealistic lives of luxury and glamour in the Los Angeles area, Bling Empire is the show for you. The super-rich Asian-Americans in this show are classified as fun seekers who love to spend their time shopping and partying; their fabulous lives are beyond impressive. Some fans think this show might be scripted but it turns out the show is totally real.

The Circle

The Circle is the ultimate popularity contest based on social media ideologies. Netflix was pretty smart when they came up with this show idea since it really is engaging to watch. In this show, contestants are able to play the game as themselves or use pictures of someone else in full-on catfish mode. Trying to find out who is being authentic and honest is one of the biggest challenges ever in this amazingly fun reality TV show. The person who gets voted “most popular influencer” wins a massive cash prize.

Married at First Sight

A lot of people might say that Married at First Sight is a cringe-worthy reality TV show to watch. Marriage experts do their best with thoughtful matchmaking skills behind the scenes an their goal is to successfully pair two adults together for a happy and loving marriage. The first time the couples see each other is on the day of their wedding. They have the chance to walk away if they want to, but they also have the opportunity to see if marriage with a complete stranger might actually work.

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

For reality TV show lovers who appreciate cleanliness and organization, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is one of the best options to watch. Marie helps people figure out how to effectively clean up their cluttered homes. While helping them clean their homes, she also helps them to reclaim their space and peace of mind. In one episode, she helps a couple learn how to keep their home clean while living with toddlers. In another episode, she helps a couple prepare for the new baby they have on the way.

Love Is Blind

A lot of people believe Love is Blind is just as cringe-worthy of a reality show on Netflix as Married at First Sight. Instead of meeting each other for the first time on their wedding day, couples are able to fall in love with each other while talking inside pods. They don’t get to visually see each other which means they have to trust their instinct entirely. Getting to know someone by the sound of their voice doesn’t sound like the most reliable thing ever, but the participants on this show are willing to try this method out. Based on shared interests and personality traits, the couples in the pods get the chance to meet face-to-face to see if love is in the air.

Instant Hotel

Instant Hotel is an interesting reality TV show on Netflix about individuals who are quickly able to transform their living space into a hotel for others to rent out. They list their living spaces as hotels in order to pocket extra income and the judges on this show decide which instant hotels would be the nicest to actually stay in for a vacation. Those who are competing against each other are actually able to stay overnight in the rentals in order to give honest ratings of their personal experiences. Think about British reality series Come Dine With Me.