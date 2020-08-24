The Haunting of Hill House remains one of the scariest TV shows I’ve ever seen. Sure, it was a very well-performed family drama, but the ghostly scares in it had me literally jumping out of my seat. After that success, a second season seemed inevitable, though there was the problem that the current story had come to a natural end. So, creator Mike Flanagan is taking a different tack and the second season – The Haunting of Bly Manor – will be a new tale featuring some of the season 1 cast in different roles.

With COVID-19 delaying everything, some were worried that the show would be postponed until 2021. That won’t be the case, however, with Flanagan assuring fans earlier this year that the shoot wrapped before the shutdown and that there is “no reason to think it’ll be pushed.” It seems he’s a man of his word, too, as this creepy new poster for the series promises that it’ll be back this Fall.

Check it out below:

The Haunting Of Bly Manor Poster Teases A Creepy New Season 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The second season will loosely adapt Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw. The original story follows a teacher sent to a remote estate to educate the children of a rich family. It’s a gothic mansion, there’s mist everywhere and strange goings-on at night – so the teacher naturally begins to think the place is haunted. But is there really something supernatural happening? Hopefully we’ll see a trailer soon that hints at the particulars of this story and who the returning cast will be playing.

Said trailer should also give us a firm release date. Given the ghostly goings-on, it’s a safe bet that it’ll come out in the run-up to Halloween. The first season hit the service on October 12th, 2018 so I’d expect The Haunting of Bly Manor to land in roughly the same window. Watch this space for more.