Netflix To Release Season 3 Premiere Of The Crown For Free

It’s rumored that each episode of The Crown has a budget of $10 million. So, Netflix was taking quite the gamble when they pinned that much money on a slow-paced, detail-heavy exploration of post-war British politics. It’s a gamble that’s paid off, though.

The show is excellent, has won many awards and is one of their most prestigious titles. And it seems that with season 3 premiering on November 17th, they’re determined to keep it that way, as they’re releasing the premiere for free to anyone with or without a Netflix account.

Personally, I think this a smart move. With a brand new cast in the lead roles, the episode will be a great jumping-on point for anyone that missed out on the first two seasons. The not-inconsiderable star power of Oscar winner Olivia Colman, supported by a cast including Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson, should draw in curious audiences and Netflix will be hoping that what’s on offer dazzles viewers so much that they’ll immediately sign up for subscriptions to find out what happens next.

The development comes at a time when the wars between streaming companies have kicked into high gear, too. Disney Plus has just launched, with the Mouse House hoping that a range of exclusive MCU and Star Wars shows will attract audiences, together with their impressive back catalogue. Netflix also faces competition from newcomers Apple TV+ and Britbox.

Despite its millions of subscribers and position at the top of the streaming market, the company will be taking these competitors very seriously. The various services are backed by some of the biggest companies in entertainment, after all, and nobody will go down without a fight. Let’s just hope that it’s the consumer that’s the real winner.

In the meantime, I’ll definitely be tuning in for The Crown season 3. And if you haven’t begun watching yet, be sure to check out the upcoming premiere. It’s supposed to be fantastic.