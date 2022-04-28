Netflix Releases New Photos for Secret Society Comedy ‘The Pentaverate'

New images from Mike Myers' new project, ‘The Pentaverate,’ shows off its silly but shadowy secret society as well as Myers' many costumes.

Netflix has never been afraid to try something new and push boundaries. And it seems that the platform’s latest six-episode comedy series, The Pentaverate, will give viewers a very unique experience, as well as providing several comedy legends new and old a chance to shine. And new pictures and a new trailer give viewers their first taste of this unique new project.

First announced by Variety in 2019, Netflix describes the show by saying:

“What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

One of the most unique things about the show is that Canadian comedy legend Mike Myers (Austin Powers, Shrek) will be playing eight characters over the course of the series. This includes Canadian journalist Ken Scarborough, conspiracy theorist Anthony Lansdowne, far-right radio host Rex Smith, secret society member Lord Lordington, media tycoon Bruce Baldwin, former oligarch Mishu Ivanov, rock band manager Shep Gordon, and tech wizard Jason Eccleston. Interestingly, this film links to Myers’ 1993 movie, So I Married an Axe Murderer, which also featured a secret organization called The Pentaverate as part of the plot.

He isn’t the only comedy legend involved in the production. Jennifer Saunders (Death on the Nile, Shrek 2) will be playing both The Maester of Dubrovnik and The Saester of Dubrovnik. Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, and Lydia West will also be featured, and the whole thing will be narrated by Jeremy Irons, meaning that this show has an all-star cast.

The preview images give viewers a taste of these legends in action and the general visual style of the show. This includes several looks at Myers in his various costumes, from the retro look of Ken Scarborough to the hairy Mishu Ivanov, showing how many costumes Myers will be wearing during this series. The pictures also give viewers a sneak peek at several different groups of soldiers, including ones inspired by knights and others with a more futuristic bent.

The pictures and the trailer also give viewers a glance at Rob Lowe and Maria Menounos’ cameo appearances. Showing that this show will have the surreal, meta edge that Myers has become known for as well as a dash of fast-paced wordplay.

The Pentaverate will launch on Netflix on Thursday, May 5th. The series will run for six episodes.