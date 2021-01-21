Bridgerton Renewed For Season 2, Production Begins This Spring

In the least surprising news of the week, Netflix has officially renewed its latest smash hit original TV series, Shondaland’s Regency era period drama Bridgerton, for a second season. Big news was teased to be on its way a few days ago and, sure enough, this Thursday the streaming giant confirmed that the show will return, with the first plot details and a production start date also revealed along with the announcement.

The news was dropped in fitting style, via a special edition of Lady Whistledown’s Society Paper – narrated by Julie Andrews in the series. “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.” The pamphlet goes on to promise that the “incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021.”

Also confirmed is that season 2 will focus on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and his quest for a suitable bride. Fans had already worked out this was where the series was going, too, as the second book in Julia Quinn’s novel series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, follows the same storyline. Deadline has also confirmed that casting is currently underway for the role of Kate Sheffield, the novel’s female lead.

Bridgerton season 1 likewise adapted The Duke and I, the first book that tackled the love story between eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page). Quinn penned eight novels, each one focusing on the love life of a different sibling, and showrunner Chris Van Dusen has already admitted that he’d love to get the chance to have this play out on screen across eight seasons.

That’s a bit of a tall ask – after all, Netflix has never had an original series last that long to date – but the good news is that a second run of Bridgerton is indeed on the way.