Netflix To End One Of Its Best Shows After Third And Final Season

Earlier today, Netflix announced it had renewed its beloved show Dead To Me for a third and final season. The announcement was made on Twitter and no doubt comes as a pleasant surprise to fans who enjoyed the last season, which released on May 8th.

Starring Christina Applegate alongside Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me is a murder mystery drama whose plot derives tension from the trust issues of its principal characters. And so far, it’s earned nothing but tons of praise from critics and viewers alike.

In the show, Applegate portrays a real estate agent whose life is turned on its head when her husband dies in a hit-and-run car crash. Seeking relief in the form of a support group, she befriends an eccentric member named Judy, whose happy face hides some dark and twisted secrets.

One of the main questions the series asks is: how far are you willing to go to protect your loved ones? It’s a familiar dilemma, one that has popped up in numerous films and shows over the years, including HBO mega hit Game of Thrones.

Although many actors have come and gone over the course of the series’ run, the official cast of the third and final season currently remains unknown. On top of that, Netflix has yet to announce an official premiere date for the next batch of episodes.

Both Applegate and Cardellini returned for the second outing though, where they were joined by a solid cast of co-stars including James Marsden, Diana Maria Riva, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessier. We can only hope that the line-up for season 3 is just as impressive.

Further details on the final run of Dead to Me have yet to be revealed by Netflix, but tell us, are you excited to see the series return for a third and final time? Let us know in the comments section down below.