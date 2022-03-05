Netflix reveals ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 soundtrack

After the enormous success of Bridgerton‘s first season, many cannot wait for the follow-up which is just around the corner. Netflix is already teasing us by releasing the instrumental pop covers that will be featured.

This next season will focus on the eldest child of the Bridgerton household, Anthony Bridgerton. Each season will correspond to the book from which they are adapted, as author Julia Quinn wrote one book for each member of the family, we should have eight seasons in total. Seasons three and four have already been confirmed by Netflix, but we have no information beyond that.

So what does season two have in store for us music-wise? Viewers will be hearing covers of songs from some of the biggest contemporary artists in the world including Madonna and Harry Styles. Here is the full list below:

Stay Away,” by Nirvana (cover by Vitamin String Quartet)

“Material Girl,” by Madonna (cover by Kris Bowers)

“Diamonds,” by Rihanna (cover by Hannah V and Joe Rodwell)

“Dancing on My Own,” by Robyn (cover by Vitamin String Quartet)

“You Oughta Know,” by Alanis Morissette (cover by Duomo)

“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” (cover by Kris Bowers)

“Sign of the Times,” by Harry Styles (cover by Steve Horner)

“What About Us,” by Pink (cover by Duomo)

“How Deep Is Your Love,” by Calvin Harris and Disciples (cover by Kiris)

“Wrecking Ball,” by Miley Cyrus (cover by Midnight String Quartet)

One artist’s song, in particular, was quite difficult to get according to Justin Kamps who is the music supervisor for the show.

I am excited about the Harry Styles cover, “Sign of the Times,” because that one was a pretty difficult clearance. That one took the longest to get everyone to sign off on. I think everyone will really love it, but, yeah, there are honestly so many songs that I’m just like, “These covers are so beautiful. I hope people like them!” Even for these songs that are just huge songs that everyone knows, [an instrumental version] still breathes new life and brings them to a new audience, and in a different way.

The first season of the camp regency extravaganza was well received, as was its meshing of the regency period with modern popular culture, most notably in the form of the soundtrack, with contemporary hits such as Arianna Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” being played by a classical string quartet. And who could ever forget that montage, you know the one, set against Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.” Discussing this creative decision, Kamps, told Netflix companion site Tudum,

“It’s a good link for everyone to instantly recognize their own feelings in these characters that are in a very different environment than they are. But these songs that people know immediately help connect you even more to these characters.”

Well, now audiences know what to be listening out for when they sit down to watch season two which will be released on Netflix on March 25.