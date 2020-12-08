Netflix Reveals First Look At Cobra Kai Season 3

If you were asked to name the most popular TV shows on the planet off the top of your head, then there’s every chance that a sequel series to The Karate Kid might not cross your mind. However, Cobra Kai has quietly become a force to be reckoned with on the small screen and gained a huge new legion of followers after the first two runs were added to the Netflix library in August.

Of course, it was initially a YouTube original, and by far the platform’s most successful foray into scripted television. Both season premieres racked up well over 80 million streams and received enthusiastic reviews from critics and fans alike, causing the world’s biggest streaming service to swoop in and secure the production and distribution rights.

The first run of episodes created exclusively by Netflix arrive a month from today, and to celebrate the impending premiere of season 3, a new batch of images have now been revealed, which you can check out in the gallery down below.

Cobra Kai became the most-watched TV show on the aforementioned platform when it initially dropped, with 50 million people checking it out in the first four weeks it was available, and in the first week alone it was streamed for a combined total of well over two billion minutes. Clearly, the nostalgia-infused continuation of a story that began on the big screen way back in 1984 has captured the imagination of viewers all around the world, and few could have predicted when the series was initially given the green light that it would go on to reign for weeks as one of the most-watched shows on a service with over 190 million subscribers.