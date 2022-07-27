Netflix has today shared with fans the first look at the upcoming limited series Thai Cave Rescue, which is based on the events of the 2018 cave incident, where a youth soccer team was stuck inside a dangerous system of underground and underwater caverns.

Thai Cave Rescue will run for six episodes, and a press release from the streamer says it will tell the story of the incident and the children and families that were affected.

“Inspired by the incredible news that captivated the world, Thai Cave Rescue: Limited Series tells the untold stories of the Thai youth soccer team and their coach who got trapped in one of the most dangerous cave systems on Earth and the extraordinary efforts by their families, the people of Thailand, and volunteers from all over the world as they work together to fight against both nature and time to save the team.”

The dramatized retelling of this story was shot entirely in Thailand and was created by Michael Russell Gunn. Directors on the project included Bad Genius’ Baz Pooniriya and The Book of Boba Fett’s Kevin Tancharoen. The first images from the show that coincidentally arrives around the same time as Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives have also been unveiled, and you can check them out below.

The cast of the show includes many Thai actors in leading roles alongside international names portraying those who contributed to the rescue.

Fans won’t need to wait long before seeing this limited series arrive, though, as Thai Cave Rescue is set to launch on Netflix on Sept. 22.