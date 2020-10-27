New Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Photos Feature Claire And Leon

New details for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness have been few and far between since the series’ unexpected announcement last month. As confirmed by Netflix back in September, the spinoff – an animated affair starring longtime protagonists Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield – is set in the canon of Capcom’s core video game franchise and, while we know, thanks to the initial teaser trailer, that the duo will be sparring against scores of undead, little has been revealed about plot specifics.

It’s still unknown, even, when exactly this addition to the continuity takes place in the franchise’s somewhat convoluted timeline, though given how much older Leon and Claire look compared with their models in last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake, it’s safe to assume that this new nightmare occurs at some point after the catastrophic T-Virus outbreak in Raccoon City.

Speaking of age, Netflix has thankfully decided to clue fans in on just how much time has passed for the survivors of Umbrella’s experiments by releasing new images of both heroes as they appear in Infinite Darkness, and you can check them out below.

While Leon now clearly looks more seasoned than his days as a rookie police officer, of particular note is Claire’s appearance. Netflix has seemingly opted to go for a similar design for the fan favorite as seen in Resident Evil Revelations 2, itself set between the events of Resident Evil 5 and 6. That being the case, then, fans can likely expect next year’s adaptation to follow suit in terms of in-universe chronology.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is scheduled for release in 2021 and will share the limelight with a number of other projects, including a reboot of the film series and, of course, Resident Evil Village – the eighth mainline video game installment. See here for the latest trailer.