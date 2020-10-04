Netflix has revealed our first look at how Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress will be recreated in the upcoming fourth season of The Crown. With the smash hit royal drama covering the late 70s/early 80s in its next run, one of the major events it will depict is the 1981 marriage between Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin). And today, the show’s official Twitter account teased how the big day will be realized on screen.

Netflix unveiled a new promo image depicting Corrin, who’s also joining the series this season, in a perfect recreation of Diana’s wedding gown. “A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress,” reads the caption on the tweet. “Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin.”

Netflix Reveals First Look At Princess Diana's Wedding Dress In The Crown Season 4 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, season 3 already explored the beginnings of Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles (Emerald Fennell), who goes on to become the Prince of Wales’ second wife. And season 4 will dive into the romance between Charles and Diana, the birth of their sons, Princes William and Harry, and their marital problems, which eventually led them to divorce in 1992. That won’t be tackled on the show until season 5, though.

Speaking of season 5, fans will want to savor the fourth season when it arrives on Netflix next month as the fifth batch of episodes won’t be here for a long while. Just as the series took two years out to deal with the handover from Claire Foy to Olivia Colman, it’s set to do the same when Colman is replaced by Imelda Staunton, as The Crown heads into the Queen’s later years. A sixth and final season will then arrive after that.

Tell us, though, what do you make of this first look at Princess Diana’s gorgeous wedding dress? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below.