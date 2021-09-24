Netflix Drops Stylish New Cowboy Bebop Poster Ahead Of TUDUM

Netflix has unveiled its poster for the upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop anime adaption, reports ComicBook.com. The poster teases the adventures of Spike Spiegel and his fellow bounty hunters as they look on, guns in hand, at what looks like a wild west setting with a spaceship adrift in the sky above.

Actors John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir will be taking on the roles of Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black, respectively. It’s a commendable lineup and with showrunner André Nemec recently saying he will be building off the source material’s canon, not contradicting it, that’s sure to stir up hype for fans as they wait for its November premiere.

Cowboy Bebop‘s official Twitter account shared the new poster today, in a setting that looks quite similar to the location of the first episode of the anime, take a look:

Fan reactions have been pretty positive so far about the preliminary images teased for the show, such as the depictions of Spike, Faye, Jet and Ein, which you can view for yourself in the gallery below.

There’s still a number of memorable characters from the show who haven’t been revealed, however, such as Ed and the malevolent Vicious.

The show has a lot of signs it will retain much of the DNA of its anime source material, with the original director, Shinichirō Watanabe, serving as a consultant to the live-action adaptation. Soundtrack composer Yoko Kanno is also making a return to ensure the transition from anime to real life goes smoothly.

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop will begin airing on Nov. 19th, 2021.