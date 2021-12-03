The poster for season 4 of Cobra Kai just dropped online, delighting fans and stirring up hype for the series’ latest season.

The last season left off with a tantalizing set up for season 4. The season’s final moments set Johnny and Daniel up to combine forces against John Kreese and the Cobra Kai dojo. The true action will occur during the All-Valley Karate Tournament—yes, the very same tournament Daniel and Johnny fought in 30 years ago—which will likely occur near the end of the season.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai will launch before 2021 comes to a close, with episodes appearing on Netflix on Dec. 31, providing fans of the show with a perfect way to spend New Year’s Eve. The poster for the new season proclaims that “the soul of the valley is up for grabs” above a picture of the two factions that will face off in season 4.

The soul of the valley is up for grabs. Which side will take it? Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres Dec 31. pic.twitter.com/rgdqu1qIpZ — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 2, 2021

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Cobra Kai executive producer and co-creator Jon Hurwitz gave fans a hint of what to expect from Johnny and Daniel in season 4.

“You’ve seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you’ve seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you’ve seen them throw fists on a dime,” he said. “So anything is possible with the two of them together. They’re united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let’s see what it’s like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that’s what people are going to have to look forward to during season 4.”

You can see who grabs the soul of the Valley starting Dec. 31 on Netflix.