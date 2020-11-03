New Netflix Series Scores Rare 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It’s not rare for a Netflix production to find glowing reviews from critics, but it’s not easy to find many that score a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s what one of the streaming giant’s newest series has now managed to do, though.

The Queen’s Gambit, a period drama based on the 1983 Walter Tevis novel of the same name, follows an orphan chess prodigy named Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her journey to become a Grandmaster in 1960s USA. With 44 reviews at the time of writing, the miniseries has an impressive 100% Certified Fresh rating, while audiences are similarly in love with it, giving it a 97%.

Of course, The Queen’s Gambit may not be to everyone’s tastes, and lacks the high profile cast, dazzling special effects and big, loud set pieces that some of Netflix’s other acclaimed productions boast, but it’s certainly worth a watch if you’re looking for a quieter but still compelling new show. After all, Taylor-Joy is simply superb in the lead role, while the fantastic period details and a well written story will have you hooked throughout.

Also, as a limited series, you can rest assured that it won’t be a major time commitment moving forward. There’s only one season and that’s all there’ll ever be, with Netflix having no plans to bring the show back for more. And really, that’s alright, as it’ll leave you feeling satisfied and fulfilled by the end, and perhaps even with a whole new appreciation for chess and those who play it so well.

