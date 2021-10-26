Netflix Shares New Squid Game BTS Photos

We’re getting more insights into what the vibe was like behind the scenes of Netflix’s Squid Game.

For fans of the show (this writer included), it can be a neat insight into what it was like filming amidst a pandemic, and it’s interesting to see how some of the actors interacted with each other, and the filmmakers, when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Netflix Geeked’s official Twitter shared the photos Tuesday, which you can view below.

In case you’re not already in the know, Squid Game is the phenomenally popular South Korean show that the streaming service has declared as its biggest series launch of all time.

It centers around financially destitute people who get recruited by a mysterious, sharply dressed man (Gong Yoo) into a game of Ddakji, a children’s game involving folded paper similar to the American POG game. If the participant loses, they get a slap, but if they win they get 100,000 won.

After the game is played and our main character Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) finally wins his money after taking a bruising following many lost matches, the salesman then hands him a card with a phone number on it where he can join an even bigger contest.

From there, 456 contestants are recruited by the shadowy organization to a remote island where they are pitted against each other in a series of children’s games. The winner is promised a life-changing sum of $38 million. But if they lose at any of the games, they die.

Watch all nine episodes of Squid Game on Netflix now.