Netflix subscribers are sweet on this new original show

School of Chocolate is currently a favorite treat of Netflix viewers.

According to FlixPatrol, the reality competition series, which first premiered on Nov. 26, is on the streaming app’s overall top ten list. It is being heavily viewed in the following countries, Australia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, and the United States.

School of Chocolate, hosted by well renowned French chocolatier Amaury Guichon, spreads his knowledge of chocolate to eight pastry chefs and chef experts to develop delectable dishes.

The series follows the group of students being assigned a pastry challenge in season one. The group is given almost five hours to produce an original dish within the challenge. Those who are named winners of the challenge are then required to form teams for a second challenge that will last about 14 hours. The competition is set to take place the day after the first challenge.

During the eight-episode series, the remaining two chefs will not take part in the team challenge but rather get individual lessons from Guichon. After the students complete eight challenges, Guichon will then select a “Best in Class” candidate. The individual who is awarded the title is also given the opportunity to teach a course at Guichon’s Pastry Academy in Las Vegas. In addition to the course, the person will also be awarded $50,000 to start a business.

Since the show’s release last month, it has received positive reviews.

School of Chocolate is now streaming on Netflix.