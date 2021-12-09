Netflix subscribers can’t get over this show’s second season

Netflix is home to loads of different shows, from old classics to cutting-edge experimental series. And nowhere is this variety better seen than in its animated offerings. While Netflix has plenty of regular animated shows, it also has many unique animated series, including shows like Bojack Horseman and Aggretsuko. However, the second season of one of the platform’s most fantastically surreal new shows has the internet buzzing.

Centaurworld made its debut on Netflix in July 2021. The show was created by Megan Nicole Dong and produced by Sketchshark Productions and Netflix Animation. The show stood out due to its strange plots, dream-like animation, and musical elements.

Centaurworld follows a warhorse. This horse is transported from her wartorn world to a strange and colorful new world. This new world is full of singing centaurs of all species, all of whom seem to live in harmony. Soon, the horse learns a way to get home, but finding the necessary equipment won’t be easy, and the centaurs and their world might not be what they seem at first glance.

The second season of Centaurworld debuted on December 7th, 2021, and fans quickly took to Twitter to talk about and promote the series. This included Sarah Soh, the supervising director for the series, who posted an image of the cast to promote the new season. Fans quickly retweeted the art, singing the praises of the series as they did.

Centaurworld Season 2 is OUT NOW!! To have been a part of this has truly been amazing ❤️ #Centaurworld

Many viewers also made their own posts praising the series. Including one user who explained that Centaurworld was their favorite animated show due to its fusion of “beautiful animation and heartfelt storytelling focused on genuine moments of friendship” before comparing the series to other modern classics like Adventure Time and Steven Universe.

Many shows capture everything I love about the marriage of beautiful animation and heartfelt storytelling focused on genuine moments of friendship. Adventure Time, RWBY, Steven Universe, Clone Wars, She-Ra…



But when #CentaurWorld came out, it shot right to the top of the list!

Another user explained that, while they approached the series with skepticism, they ended up falling in love with the series and its characters, describing the second season as “powerful and beautiful.”

Centaurworld.. I started watching it with skepticism.. I quickly grew to love the premise and progression, the quirky, and silly characters. Today, I finished binging season 2. I've never cried so hard watching a cartoon. Powerful and beautiful I give it a 10/10 #Centaurworld

And it seems that the show’s reputation for being moving is upheld in season 2, with many users posting about how the new episodes made them cry. One user perfectly summarized the Centaurworld experience with a tweet reading, “I’m gonna need some time to process this.”

Just finished binging season 2 of #Centaurworld and…I'm gonna need some time to process this

As is tradition with every big new release, the memes quickly started to flow. One user made a meme about how happy the second season made them because it meant they got to see Horse, Centaurworld’s protagonist, again.

horse my beloved how I've missed you #Centaurworld

Other memes focused on how hard Centaurworld is to explain to other people. While the show may look cute and sound silly on paper, the show is often genuinely moving and dramatically horrifying.

Centaurworld has quickly cemented itself as a cult-classic series. Hopefully, this second season gives more people the chance to discover and fall in love with Centaurworld. It is one of the most strange, unique, and memorable shows Netflix currently has.