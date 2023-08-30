Netflix subscribers really want to know ‘Who is Erin Carter?’

What we do know is that she's the streamer's current television champion.

The dust has settled, and the Netflix rankings for the week of Aug. 21 to Aug. 27 are out there for everyone to see.

The past week’s Top 10 saw a number of debutants make their bows, such as season one of Untold: Swamp Kings, season two of The Ultimatium: Marry or Move On, and season two of My Dad the Bounty Hunter, but one newcomer has managed to stand out exactly the way a new Netflix show would want to.

The show in question is Who is Erin Carter?, a thriller miniseries that debuted on the platform on Aug. 24, and went on to rack up over 75 million hours viewed from over 13 million unique views. The feat saw the show claim the top viewership spot by a gargantuan margin, with its closest competitor, the egregiously tacky Depp v Heard, garnering just over 20 million hours viewed from roughly eight million households.

The series stars Evin Ahmad as the eponymous Erin, a British schoolteacher working in Spain who ends up going full Super Saiyan on the behinds of a group of some supermarket robbers, and a certain past of her’s that doesn’t line up with that of a schoolteacher subsequently begins resurfacing.

A pair of mixed Rotten Tomatoes scores (67 percent from critics, 64 from audiences) paint a rather puzzling picture when those viewership numbers are considered, although a lukewarm consensus on the quality of certain shows and films have never stopped past chart-toppers from taking over Netflix’s rankings before. In fact, some would argue that having as few merits as possible is preferred when gunning for those numbers.

Or perhaps the people are just that interested in the question that’s somehow gripping the world at the moment; who is Erin Carter?

Who is Erin Carter? is available to stream on Netflix.