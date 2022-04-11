Netflix swoops in to order CW pilot ‘Glamorous’ to series

You know the saying, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure? Well, one network’s passed-over pilot is another network’s possible new hit show. According to Variety, Glamorous, formerly a CW pilot, has been ordered to series by Netflix.

The CW ordered Glamorous to pilot in Feb. 2019, did not pick it up in May, and in June officially passed on it. NOW, Netflix has stepped in and saved the day.

Glamorous centers around the story of Marco Mejia played by Miss Benny, who is the only cast member from the original CW pilot to return. Mejia, a youthful queer gender non-conforming man, feels stuck in a rut. Luckily, he lands a job working for Madolyn Addison, a famous, high-powered figure in the make-up world. This job allows him, for the first time to figure out who he is, what he wants, and explore his sexuality.

Miss Benny previously starred in Fuller House as Casey, the first openly gay character on the series, Love Victor as Mylo, and American Horror Stories as Dee. They got their start as a Youtube star at the age of 11 when they created content in order to feel less isolated as a closeted teenager in Texas. They would go on to write and release music such as Little Game and Boys Will Be Boys. The search is currently underway for the rest of the cast, including the role of Madolyn Addison.

Glamorous is produced by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment, CBS Studios, and Jordon Nardino. Nardino will also write for the series. Netflix has given it a ten-episode order.