Netflix unveils premiere date for its next HBO originals, which happen to be a pair of the greatest TV shows of all-time

The licensing deal between Netflix and HBO has already struck gold after Dwayne Johnson’s Ballers unsurprisingly ended up as one of the streaming service’s most-watched titles as soon as it landed on the content library, but things are about to be taken to a whole new level.

The drip-feeding of Warner Bros.-branded exclusives has been slow and steady, but it’s time to clear your schedule after the release dates for both Band of Brothers and The Pacific were confirmed as Sept. 15. Issa Rae’s Insecure and Ballers were but a mere drop in the ocean, because now subscribers are getting top-tier prestige drama.

Band of Brothers and The Pacific are coming to Netflix on September 15! pic.twitter.com/ObYvrzHNOw — Netflix (@netflix) August 22, 2023

Carrying an estimated budget of $125 million, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg as executive producers, and a sprawling ensemble cast that’s quite frankly ridiculous in terms of strength, depth, and star power, Band of Brothers scored rave reviews from all corners and racked up seven Primetime Emmy wins from 20 nominations, as well as scooping the Golden Globe for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film.

The Pacific went one better and landed eight Emmy victories, and with the dynamic duo now locked in for a Netflix release, you can guarantee they’ll be doing battle soon enough when it comes to conquering the charts. On the plus side, it’ll help make the wait for Spielberg and Hanks’ next team-up on the long-awaited Masters of the Air fly by in comparison, with users everywhere set to continue benefiting from the platform’s ongoing arrangement with cash-strapped Warner Bros.