Netflix Users Are Feeding Their True Crime Addiction With New Docuseries Catching Killers

Netflix may have established itself as the go-to streaming service for film and TV junkies of all tastes, but there’s one genre that arguably excels it above the competition.

Making a Murderer, Tiger King and House of Secrets, to name just a few of the more prolific examples, have proven to be some of the most lucrative productions for Netflix over the years, and fans of tales containing truth stranger than fiction, it seems, have a particular soft spot for true crime.

The latest of these, Catching Killers, hit the platform earlier this week, much to the delight of armchair detectives eager to get their fix of harrowing revisits of some of the most infamous serial killer cases ever documented. Spread across four episodes, three individuals’—the Green River Killer, Aileen Wournos and the Happy Face Killer—crimes, motive and eventual capture are retold by investigators and detectives who originally worked on each case.

Naturally, audiences have a lot to say about the four-episode first season.

Catching Killers is available on Netflix in the U.S. and U.K. now. Assuming the show balloons in popularity like its contemporaries usually do, fans can likely expect a follow-up season sooner rather than later. Watch this space.