Netflix Users Furious That Another Great Show Has Been Cancelled

Let’s just say that it’s been a rough couple of months for original shows on Netflix. True, the streamer has certainly handed out a number of renewals, but a lot – and we do mean a lot – of series have been cancelled. Of course, some of them were expected, due to low ratings or poor reviews. After all, not every new project is going to make it.

But there’ve been far more that have taken subscribers by surprise. For instance, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Altered Carbon were ones that caught a lot of people off guard when Netflix brought down the axe, and today, another victim joins them in the unexpected camp, with the streamer choosing to part ways with GLOW.

Yes, the beloved wrestling drama is no longer with us. While a fourth season had been ordered up, and had already begun shooting, in fact, Netflix has reversed their decision and chosen to cancel it. And let’s just say that subscribers aren’t happy about it, as you can see below.

netflix really going to cancel glow after THAT ending???? — freddie (@hughswh0re) October 5, 2020

So, what’s going on here? Well, it seems that despite excellent reviews and strong viewing figures, GLOW has become an unfortunate victim of COVID-19, with the show too costly and difficult to shoot now given that it requires a lot of close physical contact due to the nature of it and obviously, that’s not something that’s easy to have on sets these days.

It was already an expensive production and now, with the hurdles thrown up thanks to the pandemic, it seems Netflix just couldn’t justify the price tag or extra effort it’d take to complete season 4. And so, GLOW is no more. Which is obviously a huge shame, given how fantastic it had been across its far too short lifespan.