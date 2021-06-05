Netflix Users Can’t Get Enough Of Robert Downey Jr.’s New DC Comics Show

Robert Downey Jr. may be finished with the MCU for now, but the Marvel icon isn’t totally done with comic books just yet as he’s recently hopped over to DC (or, more specifically, DC Vertigo) to act as executive producer on what’s looking to be Netflix’s next big TV series, Sweet Tooth.

Inspired by the property of the same name from creator Jeff Lemire, the story is set 10 years after a worldwide event known as The Great Crumble causes babies to be born half-human/half-animal. Sheltered hybrid deer-boy Gus (Christian Convery) takes center stage and we follow him as he comes across a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie, Game of Thrones) and embarks with him on an extraordinary adventure.

Though it just hit Netflix yesterday, it seems subscribers already can’t get enough of Sweet Tooth, and below, you can find a sample of the reactions going around on Twitter right now, with everyone showering the show with praise.

I’m only on ep one, but I love this show sweet tooth — Mikasa J Watson (@Hanz_Choco) June 5, 2021

I want season 2 (hopefully) of #SweetTooth #sweettoothnetflix 😩. I love it! — Marie (@_faerymarie) June 5, 2021

We started watching Sweet Tooth on Netflix last night and really enjoyed it. I was apprehensive about part of the story line (no spoilers); but fell in love with Gus and now must see the rest of his story. https://t.co/RXmQkZdt38 #SweetTooth #sweettoothnetflix #Netflix pic.twitter.com/e97UxKmE3A — Liz Saldana (@LizSaldanaNYC) June 5, 2021

@SweetTooth

I love the series, I need to protect Gus so cute.❤🦌🦌 pic.twitter.com/sqnlgAxBNy — STAY ❤🖤 (@Katheri29555094) June 5, 2021

Two episodes into Sweet Tooth and I LOVE THIS GORGEOUS SHOW!!! Kudos @SchwartzApprovd @JeffLemire and everyone involved!! — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) June 5, 2021

Done with sweet tooth, love it — Oluwafunmilayo (@Ibukun__) June 5, 2021

Just watched 'sweet tooth' AND IT'S AMAZING, I LOVE IT SO MUCH — ㅅrr워 (@TrhQP8LgQv4dSkH) June 5, 2021

The Sweet Tooth graphic novel has been on my TBR wish list for a while, but the series is out on Netflix. I’m only on EP 4 and I absolutely love it. Still intend to read the graphic novel though. https://t.co/nrN0VwJKrh — Natasha Musa (@tashmusa) June 5, 2021

im only one the second episode but i already love sweet tooth. — tommy ♡'s jelly (@landkitties) June 5, 2021

Oh my god, one episode of #SweetTooth and I’m in love! Plus 💔, those little babies 😩😍. Gus is to be protected at all costs. And filmed right here in Aotearoa 🙌🏽🙌🏽 Nicely played Netflix, nicely played. — Sam Ramlu (@samraves) June 5, 2021

If you’ve seen RDJ’s latest effort as a producer for yourself, you’ll know why these Netflix users are so in love with it. From the very first episode, Sweet Tooth pulls you into its intriguing world with great characters, gorgeous visuals and an exciting story that has you eager to see where young Gus will go next.

Without a doubt, it’s one of the better television shows Netflix has brought us this year and reviews across the board have been pretty strong so far. Of course, the real test for the series’ popularity will be seeing how long it remains entrenched on the Top 10 most-watched chart on the platform, but as of today, it’s sitting in second place on the overall (films and shows) list and as word of mouth continues to spread about Robert Downey Jr.‘s Sweet Tooth, it could very well hit #1.