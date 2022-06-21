Netflix users try to decide the best Mike Flanagan series
Over the last few years, Mike Flanagan has firmly established himself as one of the greatest people working in horror. After a long streak of popular movies like Absentia, Oculus, and Gerald’s Game, he exploded onto Netflix with his ‘Haunting’ anthology series.
2018’s The Haunting of Hill House scared the living daylights out of audiences and was followed in 2020 by the similarly successful The Haunting of Bly Manor. He scored a trio of hits with 2021’s Midnight Mass and is currently working on The Midnight Club for release later this year.
So, which of these are the best. Horror writer John C. Foster asked Netflix users on Twitter to rank their favorite of the three.
Most replies admit there’s not too much between them, with the ‘best’ depending on personal taste:
But Midnight Mass certainly seems to be picking up a lot of praise:
But the two ‘Haunting’ shows are no slouches, with many aficionados of classic horror thrilling to their majestically paced and mournful charms:
Beyond The Midnight Club, Flanagan has a bunch more irons in the fire. He’s slated to direct The Season of Passage for Universal, an adaptation of comic book series Something is Killing the Children for Netflix, and an eight-episode Netflix limited series based on Edgar Allen Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher.
After Midnight Mass, we’re in for whatever Flanagan releases, though if we had to pick, our choice would be The Haunting of Bly Manor, if only because of the incredible fifth episode ‘The Altar of the Dead’ in which T’Nia Miller’s Hannah Grose finally understands the nature of life in Bly Manor.
The Midnight Club will premiere on Oct. 7.